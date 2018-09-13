Super 8s: St Helens 38-12 Hull FC

Image copyright SWpix.com Image caption Luke Thompson's try was his sixth in 30 games for St Helens this season

Super 8s St Helens (18) 38 Tries: Barba, Knowles, Thompson, Percival, Grace 2 Goals: Richardson 7 Hull FC (12) 12 Tries: Lane, Fash Goals: Faraimo, Connor

St Helens secured the League Leaders' Shield with a dominant showing against struggling Hull FC.

Saints, needing only a point to ensure they would finish top of Super League, took an early lead with tries from Ben Barba and Morgan Knowles.

Jordan Lane and Brad Fash crossed for Hull, but two Luke Thompson's try put Saints back in front at half-time.

The hosts pulled away after half-time as two tries from Regan Grace and one from Mark Percival sealed the result.

Victory gave Saints the seventh League Leaders' Shield in their history and their first since 2014, when they went on to win the Super League Grand Final.

Hull FC were still without nine first-team players and carried a club-record eight-game losing streak into the game, but they initially proved a tough challenge for Justin Holbrook's side.

Lane and Fash both scored their first ever Super League tries before Saints found their rhythm, helped by Richardson's perfect game with the boot.

Grace made the victory certain with his 14th and 15th tries late on, as Saints earned their 24th victory of the Super League season.

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"It's good to be recognised as the most consistent side through 30 rounds, so I'm really happy for the players and proud of them for that effort.

"But saying that, we're still working towards the end of the year and Old Trafford.

"Hull were ready, they didn't want to keep losing and it was up to us to do something about it and I thought we played really well in the second half."

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford:

"The rot has set in and we'll need pre-season to remind some of these blokes of the players they can be.

"I was disappointed with some of the attempted efforts for the tries conceded. Two in the first half were not acceptable."

St Helens: Barba; Makinson, Costello, Percival, Grace; Lomax, Richardson; Amor, Knowles, Thompson, Bentley, Ashworth, Wilkin.

Replacements: Douglas, Lees, Spedding, Welsby.

Hull FC: Miloudi; Faraimo, Scott, Griffin, Talanoa; Harris, Connor; Matongo, Washbrook, Taylor, Hadley, Lane, Manu.

Replacements: Abdul, Fash, Litten, Bienek.