Fouad Yaha: Catalans Dragons winger joins rugby union side Agen

Image caption Fouad Yaha helped Catalans Dragons become their first non-English side to win the Challenge Cup last month

Catalans Dragons winger Fouad Yaha has swapped codes to join rugby union club Agen on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old scored 32 tries in 62 Super League appearances after coming through the Dragons' academy.

The France winger also featured in their historic Challenge Cup final win over Warrington at Wembley last month.

Catalans' ex-England coach Steve McNamara said: "He expressed an interest to me some months back to fulfil a goal of trying rugby union."

