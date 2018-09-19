Super 8s: Huddersfield Giants 6-13 Wigan Warriors

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Sam Tomkins' second goal of the night stretched Wigan's advantage in the closing stages

Betfred Super 8s Huddersfield (0) 6 Try: Leeming Goal: Brough Wigan 6 (13) Tries: Escare, Gildart Goals: Tomkins 2 Drop goal: Escare

Wigan secured a home semi-final and second spot in Super League as they held off Huddersfield Giants' late comeback at a wet John Smith's Stadium.

Warriors led through Sam Tomkins' penalty before Morgan Escare's agile finish put them 6-0 up at half-time.

Escare's drop goal extended the lead before Kruise Leeming's try for Giants eight minutes from time made it tight.

But after the hosts' Danny Brough was sin-binned for a high tackle, Wigan's Oliver Gildart went over to clinch it.

The result means Shaun Wane's side have earned a home semi-final in six of his seven seasons in charge.

His team look set to host third-placed Castleford Tigers on Friday, 5 October, competing for a place in 13 October's Grand Final.

To face Wigan, Tigers need just one more point to seal third spot, or for fourth-placed Warrington Wolves to fail to beat leaders St Helens on Saturday.

Giants, who remain sixth in the Super 8s, battled throughout the game and nearly scored a 39th-minute try but prop Matty English was held up just short of the line.

Wigan coach Shaun Wane: "We did what we needed to do. We've struggled here in the past.

"They had nothing to play for but they played with spirit. Getting second was really important to me and we've nailed that.

"I just wanted to get the win, we've underperformed here in the past and I just wanted the two points to keep the momentum going."

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford: "We had too many disruptions but it's a better feeling than last week.

"Obviously the conditions weren't great and we had a wounded team - we struggled to pick a 19-man squad earlier in the week - but, all things considered, the effort was fantastic.

"At half-time we spoke about making sure we stay in the fight and making sure we didn't fade like we did at Castleford and, to their credit, the boys dug in.

"There are a lot of positives to take out it. We're disappointed we didn't win but there's no shame."

Huddersfield Giants: Gaskell, Rankin, Mellor, Mamo, Senior, Russell, Brough, Lawrence, O'Brien, Matagi, Ta'ai, Roberts, Hinchcliffe.

Subs: Leeming, Clough, English, Roche.

Wigan Warriors: Escare, Manfredi, Gildart, Sarginson, Davies, Williams, Tomkins, Clubb, Powell, Navarrete, Greenwood, Bateman, Sutton.

Subs: Hamlin, Partington, Woods, Tautai.

Referee: Greg Dolan