Super 8s: Castleford Tigers 42-10 Wakefield Trinity

Image copyright SWpix.com Image caption Greg Eden has scored 18 Super League tries this season

Betfred Super 8s Castleford (16) 42 Tries: Eden 4, Minikin, Millington, Moors Goals: Gale 7 Wakefield (0) 10 Tries: Tupou, Lyne Goals: Hampshire

Greg Eden scored four tries as Castleford comfortably beat local rivals Wakefield to set up a semi-final at Wigan.

Eden crossed twice in the first half before Greg Minikin's try gave the hosts an 18-0 lead at the break.

Bill Tupou and Reece Lyne went over for the visitors either side of Grant Millington's second try of the season.

Eden showed electric pace to finish his treble before running in his fourth and Junior Moors rounded off the scoring.

Going into Friday's game the Tigers only needed a point from their final two matches to secure third and victory never looked in doubt after Eden touched down inside the first minute.

Daryl Powell's side have won their past five matches and in Eden, who has 12 tries in those five games, they have one of the competition's form players.

They will close the regular season with a home game against St Helens before facing Wigan on Friday, 5 October for a place in the Grand Final.

Despite the heavy defeat, Wakefield coach Chris Chester will have been pleased with how his depleted side dug in after going 18-0 down and losing both Scott Grix and James Batchelor to injury in the first half.

Castleford: Mata'utia, Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden, Trueman, Gale, Watts, McShane, Millington, Moors, McMeeken, Massey.

Replacements: Roberts, Milner, Sene-Lefao, Clark.

Wakefield: Grix, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Arundel, Tupou, Hampshire, Wood, Huby, Randell, Arona, Batchelor, Ashurst, Crowther.

Replacements: Horo, Annakin, Pauli, Jowitt.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (RFL)