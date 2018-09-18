Jack Bussey: Toronto Wolfpack forward given eight-match ban for biting

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jack Bussey joined Toronto last year after spells with Featherstone Rovers and London Broncos

Toronto forward Jack Bussey has been banned for eight games after pleading guilty to a Grade F biting charge.

The 26-year-old was reported by the referee after appearing to bite prop Bastien Ader's ear in Toronto's 13-12 Qualifiers win against Toulouse.

The Wolfpack had already sent Bussey home from their camp in Canada prior to the Rugby Football League's ruling.

Bussey also accepted a two-game ban for a Grade B high tackle, to be served after the eight-game suspension.

Toronto are fourth in the Qualifiers table with two games to play, with the fourth and fifth-placed teams at the end of the Super 8s competing in the Million Pound Game.

The Canadian side are hoping to reach the Super League less than two years after playing their first professional game.

Former London Broncos and Featherstone player Bussey joined Toronto in June 2017, helping them win promotion from League One last season.