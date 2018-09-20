Matty Smith: St Helens' ex-Wigan and England scrum-half is to depart at end of season

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Matty Smith won the Challenge Cup/Super League double with Wigan Warriors in 2013

Matty Smith is to leave leaders St Helens at the end of the season to move to another Super League club.

The former Wigan and England scrum-half, 31, who has made just seven appearances in 2018, will be allowed to move on for an undisclosed fee.

"Matty is too good not to be playing in Super League regularly," said Saints head coach Justin Holbrook.

"It's been tough for Matty this year. He just missed out at the beginning of the season at half back."

Holbrook added: "It has been hard for him to work his way into the team as we have had a successful season to date.

"He has done a great job for us at hooker when needed but Matty is too good a player not to be playing in Super League regularly and therefore it made sense to make this move happen."

Smith, who joined his home town club from their academy in 2006, had loans with Widnes and Celtic Crusaders before joining Salford in 2010, initially on loan.

He then moved to Wigan in 2012, winning the double with the Warriors in 2013, in the first of his four years there, before returning to Saints in 2016.