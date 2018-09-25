Tom Lineham: Warrington wing eligible for Super League semi-final despite ban

Image copyright SWpix.com Image caption Tom Lineham in in his third season with Warrington after joining from Hull FC for the 2016 campaign

Warrington wing Tom Lineham will be able to play in Super League semi-final against St Helens after picking up a reduced two-game ban for a high tackle.

Lineham was initially given a Grade C charge following the incident in their 26-6 defeat by Wigan on 14 September.

The 26-year-old was not selected in the defeat by St Helens on 22 September and that game will count against his ban.

However, he challenged the charge and the Rugby Football League downgraded it to a lesser two-game grade B penalty.