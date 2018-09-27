Rhys Hanbury: Widnes Vikings full-back to leave club at end of 2018

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Rex Features
Image caption Rhys Hanbury had signed a deal until 2019 but leaves Widnes Vikings 12 months early following their relegation

Widnes Vikings full-back Rhys Hanbury will leave the relegated side at the end of the 2018 season after his contract was terminated one year early.

The 33-year-old Australian had been with the Vikings for seven campaigns.

He said on Instagram: "As my time [here] comes to an end I would like to thank all the fans, the office staff, the coaching staff and most importantly the boys, past and present.

"You boys are the reason why I have enjoyed my time so much over here."

Chief executive James Rule told Widnes' website: "Rhys has created many special moments during his time at Widnes Vikings and can be proud of his contribution to the club."

Meanwhile, youngster Keanan Brand has signed a new two-year deal to stay with the club after their relegation to the Championship.

The 19-year-old featured for the Vikings against Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League earlier this season, but suffered a broken leg.