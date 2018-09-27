Steve Prescott Man of Steel: Ben Barba, James Roby and John Bateman are nominated for the award

Image copyright SWPIX.COM Image caption Two St Helens players in Ben Barba and James Roby are joined on the list by John Bateman

St Helens full-back Ben Barba, hooker James Roby and Wigan back-rower John Bateman are the three nominees for the 2018 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

North Queensland Cowboys-bound Barba, 29, has been a stand-out player in the Super League this season, top scoring with 26 tries in 21 Saints appearances.

Skipper Roby, 32, has led Saints to the League Leaders' Shield and the Super 8s semis with four tries in 22 matches.

England international Bateman, 24, has four tries in 25 Warriors games.

The former Bradford player, who will join National Rugby League side Canberra Raiders on a three-year deal for 2019, is in the top 10 for tackle-busts and metres made.

No club has contributed more winners than Wigan's 11, while Saints have had eight winners since the award was inaugurated in 1977.

Ex-England, Hull FC, Wakefield and St Helens full-back Steve Prescott, who died in 2013 after a brave battle with stomach cancer, had his name added to the award in 2014.

Only three players have won multiple awards; Wigan's Ellery Hanley and Andy Farrell plus Saints' Paul Sculthorpe, and Roby - a winner in 2007 - would join that elite group if he were to claim the prize.

In addition to the main award, Castleford Tigers half-back Jacob Trueman, St Helens prop Matty Lees and Leeds Rhinos full-back Jack Walker have been confirmed as the nominees for the Young Player of the Year.

Both of these awards, along with the newly-introduced Woman of Steel award and others including Coach, Club and Foundation of the Year prizes, will be presented at an event in Manchester on Monday, 8 October.

"These are three outstanding nominees"

Two-time Steve Prescott Man of Steel winner Paul Sculthorpe on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

"I think there's a couple of players unlucky not to be in there, Paul McShane at Castleford stands out, Luke Thompson at St Helens has had an outstanding year, but these are three outstanding nominees.

"You look at the Saints guys in the three, Ben Barba brings the razzmatazz, all the media and talk is around Ben, but look at the players perspective.. James Roby is like Paul Wellens, he's eight out of 10 every week, every year and that doesn't stand out.

"Players like that, I don't think they get the credit they deserve within the media.

"The Man of Steel couldn't describe anybody better than Steve Prescott, what he brought, an ultimate competitor and a great fella."

St Helens back-rower Jon Wilkin on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

"It's so hard when you play with in your opinion the best players [players can't vote for their own teammates] it feels false to vote for others.

"I think Luke Thompson, James Roby and Ben Barba have been outstanding all year.

"That said, I think John Bateman has been outstanding all year, when you play against players like him - he's got a relentless attitude to his game, and he's really led that Wigan forward pack. He's their talisman."