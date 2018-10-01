Super League Dream Team: Seven St Helens players named in 2018 line-up

Image copyright SWPIX.COM Image caption St Helens will host Warrington in the first Super League semi-final on Thursday

Seven St Helens players have been named in Super League's Dream Team for the 2018 season.

Man of Steel nominees Ben Barba and James Roby are joined by Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax, Danny Richardson and Luke Thompson.

Wakefield have three players included - centre Bill Tupou, winger Tom Johnstone and forward Matty Ashurst.

Wigan pair John Bateman and Sean O'Loughlin are in the side, as is Catalans captain Remi Casty.

Casty led the Dragons to Challenge Cup victory at Wembley in August, while England international O'Loughlin is included in the Dream Team for the seventh time in his career.

The Dream Team is selected by a panel of rugby league journalists and broadcasters.

Barba, Roby and Bateman were nominated for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award, and the winner will be announced on Monday, 8 October.

St Helens won 26 of their 30 regular-season matches to take the League Leaders' Shield, finishing six points clear of Wigan at the top of the table.

Saints host Warrington in their semi-final on Thursday, with Wigan taking on Castleford in the other semi-final on Friday.

The winners of those games will progress to the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, 13 October.

Super League Dream Team 2018