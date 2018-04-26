Premiership: Leicester Tigers 23-25 Newcastle Falcons

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Newcastle recorded their first win against Leicester at Welford Road since December 1997

Leicester (13) 23 Tries: May, Fitzgerald Cons: Ford 2 Pens: Ford 3 Newcastle (13) 25 Tries: Goneva 2, Hogg Cons: Hodgson, Takulua Pens: Hodgson, JP Socino

Newcastle Falcons secured a dramatic win at play-off rivals Leicester thanks to Ally Hogg's controversial late try.

Forward Hogg crashed over from close range and referee Luke Pearce awarded the score after consultation with the television match official.

Tigers led 23-13 with 15 minutes left, with tries from Jonny May and Luke Fitzgerald putting them ahead following Vereniki Goneva's early score.

But Goneva grabbed a second to set up an unlikely comeback for the Falcons.

The loss means Leicester look set to miss out on the play-offs for the first time in 14 years - they must beat Sale next week while hoping Wasps win neither of their remaining two games and Gloucester lose at least once.

Newcastle, who go third and are in pole position to make the final four, got off to a brilliant start when Fiji winger Goneva broke through the defence from 40 metres out and touched down against his former club after just 74 seconds.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vereniki Goneva scored two tries against his former club to take his tally to 13 in the league this season

But May's score, following Brendan O'Connor's burst forward, and the unerring boot of George Ford kept Leicester in the game, with the two sides level at 13-13 at the break.

Leicester had a breakaway try from Ford disallowed immediately after half-time for a knock-on in the build-up, but the hosts eventually took control of the game when Fitzgerald powered over from a driving maul.

Goneva's clinical finish pulled the score back to 23-18 to give the Falcons hope and when Tigers number eight Sione Kalamafoni was sent to the sin-bin with two minutes remaining, a kick to the corner set up a period of late pressure.

Hogg dived over the line in time added on but, after doubts about whether the ball was grounded, Pearce eventually blew for a try following a long consultation with TMO Stuart Terheege - to the dismay of the majority in a packed Welford Road.

Sonatane Takulua held his nerve from the kicking tee in wet conditions to give Newcastle a crucial four points.

Leicester Tigers head coach Matt O'Conor told BBC Radio 5 live:

"There is not much you can do, you just cross your fingers and hope the decision goes your way.

"It is a little bit unfortunate but the TMOs seem to go against us whenever we play at home. It is worth a conversation.

"Mathematically, it looks pretty hard at this stage [to reach the play-offs] relative to the results.

"We have still got a lot to play for next week and need to make sure we stay in the mix and qualify for Europe."

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"We lost three boys early on with reasonably serious injuries and it didn't seem to phase us.

"The boys stuck in, they knew that they had to fight hard right to the end and there was always going to be a chance we could win it.

"It's the first time I've come back here and beaten Leicester at home. To win up here is quite sweet."

Leicester: Veainu; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Toomua, May; Ford (capt), Youngs; Genge, Polota-Nau, Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Hamilton, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Youngs, Bateman, Mulipola, Wells, Williams, Harrison, M Tait, Holmes.

Sin-bin: Kalamafoni (78).

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Hodgson, Young; Lockwood, Lawson, S Wilson, Green, Robinson, M Wilson (capt), Graham, Hogg.

Replacements: S Socino, Vickers, Davison, Witty, Burrows, Takulua, JP Socino, A Tait.

Referee: Luke Pearce.

Attendance: 23,828.