Tyler Morgan: Wales centre set to stay at Dragons

Image copyright Huw Evans Agency Image caption Tyler Morgan made his Wales debut against Ireland in August 2015

Wales international Tyler Morgan is set to remain at Rodney Parade after agreeing a contract extension.

The 22-year-old has played four times for Wales, having made his debut for Warren Gatland's side in 2015.

Dragons coach Bernard Jackman confirmed he also expects five further signings having already agreed deals with Wales pair Richard Hibbard and Ross Moriarty.

"The look of our squad next season will be the most different to any in the Pro14," he said.

Those signings Jackman says will help strengthen a squad that has managed just two wins from 20 league fixtures.

The region have also gone three years without winning away from Rodney Parade in the league, having not won since a March 2015 success at Treviso.

Yet former Ireland international Jackman insists this "transitional" season will pave the way for future success.

"It's been a brilliant year, because we've been able to make the changes we have needed to," he said.

"But with the fans.... I understand why they are worried, I feel for them, they've been incredibly loyal considering the way we have performed for however long it goes back.

"It has been a long time since we have given them success, but we are working incredibly hard to change that.

"I can only concentrate on looking after to the process. Developing our talent, recruiting talent, getting our coaching environment right and coaching the team better.

"If we do that, it will translate onto the field."

Howard departs for Ealing

Dragons have also confirmed that Pat Howard will be leaving at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old centre will switch to English Championship side Ealing.

The South African has made 35 appearances for the region.

"On behalf of the Dragons I would like to thank Pat for all of his efforts in a Dragons jersey and wish him well for the future," Jackman said.