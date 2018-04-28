BT Cup: Melrose beat Stirling County in final to complete domestic double

Image copyright SNS Image caption Melrose scored seven tries to clinch the BT Cup at Murrayfield

Melrose secured a league and cup double with a 45-12 victory over Stirling County in the BT Cup final.

The Borders side had already won the BT Premiership, and two early tries from winger Ross McCann put them in control.

County hit back with a score of their own, but Ian Moody's try gave Melrose a 19-5 half-time lead at Murrayfield.

McCann grabbed another two tries to take his tally to four, with Ruaridh Knott and George Taylor also crossing as Melrose cruised home.

McCann set the tone with a marvellous finish to open the scoring, but his second was even better. He outsprinted Glasgow Warriors' Fijian star Niko Matawalu - drafted into the Stirling County team - to race over and give Melrose a 12-point lead.

Image copyright SNS Image caption Ruaridh Knott was one of four Melrose try-scorers

Stirling's forwards rumbled over the line to reduce the arrears, but Moody's try kept them at arm's length.

Knott's touchdown shortly after the break extended the advantage, and when McCann sprinted 60m for his third try, the game was done at 31-5.

Craig Robertson crossed for a consolation for County, but McCann's fourth and a Taylor try ensured the scoreboard reflected Melrose's dominance on the day.

Cup finals round-up

Hillhead/Jordanhill emulated their male counterparts from Melrose by completing a league and cup double with a resounding 68-12 win over Watsonians in the Sarah Beaney Cup final.

The Glasgow side, who won this competition last season, ran in 12 tries, with Abi Evans and Hannah Smith each contributing four.

Image copyright SNS Image caption Hillhead/Jordanhill hammered Watsonians to lift the Sarah Beaney Cup

Carrick triumphed in the Men's Shield final for the third consecutive year. Calum Smith and Lewis Clark claimed two tries apiece as the South Ayrshire side swept past Hawick Harlequins 39-19.

Glasgow University proved too strong for Greenock Wanderers in the Women's Plate final. Melanie Grant crossed twice as the students ran out 34-17 winners.

In the Women's Bowl final Oban Lorne scored seven tries, including two from full-back Kelly Lamont, to overcome Garioch 45-5.

Tries from John Gordon and Andy McKay helped Ross Sutherland to a 12-3 victory over Wigtownshire in the Men's Bowl final.

Results

Men's Bowl Final: Wigtownshire 3-12 Ross Sutherland

Women's Bowl Final: Garioch 5-45 Oban Lorne

Women's Plate Final: Glasgow University 34-17 Greenock Wanderers

Men's Shield Final: Carrick 39-19 Hawick Harlequins

Sarah Beaney Cup Final: Hillhead/Jordanhill 68-12 Watsonians