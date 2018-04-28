Dragons' 'low level standards' frustrating for Gareth Davies

Image copyright Gareth Everett/Huw Evans Agency Image caption Scarlets fielded 10 internationals against Dragons at the Principality Stadium

Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies said the "low level standards" of their Judgement Day opponents, Dragons, made for a frustrating encounter.

Scarlets strolled to a 33-8 bonus-point win to ensure a home Pro14 play-off, but Davies said it should have been a "40 or 50 pointer".

"I don't think we got out of second gear today," he said.

"Every time we play against the Dragons they bring us down to their level of rugby which is very average."

Image caption Pro14 highlights: Dragons 8-33 Scarlets

Davies, capped 32 times by Wales, said Scarlets were "too powerful" for Bernard Jackman's side, who have only won twice in the league this season.

"We're a bit disappointed that we conceded eight points against them... I think we left a lot of tries out there."

He said he was expecting a different challenge when they play Cheetahs at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday.

"They like to play a bit of rugby so I'm sure it will be a good game and hopefully we can come out on top," he said.

"We've got a great record at home - that's down to the support that we get there. The atmosphere over the last couple of months has been really good."

Davies added it was in the back of their minds to get to Dublin "to get their payback" against probable opponents Leinster, but they are taking it one game at a time.