Taufaʻao Filise: Cardiff Blues prop is 'phenomenal' - Wilson

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Taufaʻao Filise has made 60 more appearances for the Cardiff Blues than any other player

Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson has hailed the "phenomenal" Taufa'ao Filise after the prop played what could be his last game of professional rugby.

The 40-year-old front row played 50 minutes in the Blues' 26-23 defeat by Ospreys in Saturday's Judgement Day.

The Tonga international has played over 250 games for the Blues since joining in 2006 and Wilson described Saturday's performance as "outstanding".

"What he has achieved is phenomenal. What is he, 200?" joked Wilson.

"He's in incredible nick for his age and the amount of games he's put his body through.

"He still wants to train every Monday, every Tuesday, which we try to prevent him from doing and try to wrap him up.

"He's a credit to his family and to himself in terms of the way he's gone about his work, and today I thought he was outstanding.

"I hope he retires and enjoys his retirement but there might well be one more game in him."

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Taufa'ao Filise won 17 caps for Tonga over a 10-year period from 2001 to 2011

Filise will have one more opportunity to wear the Cardiff Blues jersey when Wilson's side travel to Bilbao to face Gloucester in the European Challenge Cup final on 11 May.

Wilson has not ruled out Filise playing in the final despite the prop not featuring against Pau in the semi-final .

"We judge him on his performances not his age," said Wilson.

"It's very easy to judge a player on his age but we've got a real balance in our squad.

"We've got some very young players coming through and some very experienced players, the likes of Filise, Gethin Jenkins, Matthew Rees.

"Budgets in Wales sometimes mean you have to rely on players who, maybe in terms of age profile, what some people would consider past their best.

"But the ones we've got have delivered massively and there's life in a couple of them yet."

Wilson added that he would be "very surprised" to come across a player like Filise again in his career.