Saracens sign hooker Tom Woolstencroft after spell at London Irish

Image copyright Rex Features
Image caption Tom Woolstencroft trained with Ealing Trailfinders last season to regain his fitness

Saracens have agreed a deal to sign hooker Tom Woolstencroft from London Irish from next season.

The 23-year-old former Bath, Wasps and England Under-20s player joined Irish in October but has just made 13 appearances for the Exiles.

He will follow current team-mate Alex Lewington to Allianz Park next season.

"I'm very grateful to Irish for the opportunity to get back playing this season after a long spell out with injury," he said.