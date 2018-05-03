Scott Williams: Wales centre prepares to end a decade at Scarlets

Image copyright Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency Image caption Scott Williams has scored 23 tries for Llanelli and Scarlets

It is hard to picture Scott Williams pulling on any other jersey than a Scarlet one after more than a decade in Llanelli colours.

But Saturday will see him take his final bow in front of home fans at Parc y Scarlets as he prepares to trade the famous dragon badge for one of an Osprey.

The Carmarthen-born centre cut his teeth at Newcastle Emyln and Whitland rugby clubs before graduating from the Scarlets academy.

Llanelli gave him his debut 11 years ago and he has gone on to make 132 appearances for club and region.

Few will be more important than Saturday's Pro14 quarter-final play-off against Cheetahs, as Scarlets bid to defend their league title.

Image copyright Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency Image caption Scarlets won the Pro12 title for the first time since 2004 last year

Next season Williams will play his rugby on the other side Loughor Bridge after signing a three-year deal with Ospreys.

He said his move to the Liberty represented "a new challenge" in what has already been an impressive career for club and country.

"It'll be a little bit strange the first time I jump in the car and go down to Llandarcy," he said.

But he admits the move has been put to the back of his mind as he focuses on the knock-out games ahead.

He said the final game at Parc y Scarlets is going to be "an emotional" occasion.

"I'm going to go out there and give all I can," he said.

"We're the defending champions so we're not going to make it easy for anyone."

Image caption Scarlets to 'knock the heck' out of new signings - Wayne Pivac

'No better feeling'

Williams said the most recent European Cup victories against Toulon and La Rochelle were up there with his Scarlets career highlights.

"I think the La Rochelle atmosphere was the best I've ever experienced - I think a lot of people agree with me there," he said.

But he reserved thrashing Munster in Dublin to win the Pro12 last May as the ultimate achievement of his time with the region.

"I think we would have beaten any team on that final day," he said.

"There's no better feeling than winning something with the boys you spend every day with, and knowing how much work everyone's put in - the players, coaches and staff.

"It's one of the best feelings I've experienced in the changing room.

"That's the motivation for the boys over the next couple of weeks... we're going to do everything we can do win it again."

Image copyright Ben Evans/Huw Evans Agency Image caption Before the long-term injury to Jonathan Davies, Williams and Parkes had been in competition for the centre jersey

'Awesome servant'

A senior squad member, Williams has established himself as a firm favourite with not only Scarlets and Wales fans, but with his fellow players.

None more so than Hadleigh Parkes who he has played alongside for both club and country this year.

"Scotty's awesome. We get on really well off the field," said Parkes, who believes they have brought the best out in each other.

"The beauty about it is that we had a lot of competition in the squad which I like to think has pushed me, and I like to think hopefully I've pushed him," he added.

"I really enjoy playing alongside him. It's sad to see him go, but obviously he's got his reasons.

"Hopefully we've got three more games for him."

Parkes said Williams has been an "awesome servant" and to give him and Scarlets' other departing players a winning send-off would be "amazing" - and that he looked forward to going up against him next season.