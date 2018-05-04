Premiership: Northampton Saints 32-24 Worcester Warriors

Image copyright Tony Marshall - Getty Images Image caption Ben Foden was yellow carded on his final Northampton appearance but had the last laugh as he scored two tries in Saints' victory

Aviva Premiership Northampton (10) 32 Tries: Eadie, Foden, Tuitavake, Collins Cons: Grayson 3 Pens: Grayson, Myler Worcester (14) 24 Tries: Butler 2, Te'o Cons: Jones 3 Pen: Jones

Worcester centre Will Butler scored twice in the first 12 minutes of his debut but his side lost at Northampton.

Ben Foden bounced back from a second-minute yellow card to score a try in his final Saints game while England centre Ben Te'o crossed for Warriors.

Butler's big day ended with an early arm injury before Saints hit back after the break, Mitch Eadie, Nafi Tuitavake and Tom Collins all crossing for tries.

Departing Stephen Myler came off the bench to clinch victory with a penalty.

Stand-off James Grayson had earlier kicked a penalty and three conversions as Northampton held on to ninth place, still their lowest finish since being relegated to the Championship in April 2007.

Warriors, who would have finished ninth - their best Premiership finish in 12 years - if they had hung on to their early 14-0 lead, were further hampered by the first-half loss with concussion of South Africa international scrum-half Francois Hougaard.

Instead, the visitors, for whom Dorian Jones added nine points with the boot, ended the campaign 11th, behind Northampton and Harlequins, and two tries short of their Premiership best of 56 set in the 2016-17 season.

In what was expected to be his final game before returning to Wales, winger Josh Adams failed to score but finished the season level with Newcastle's Niki Goneva on 13 tries as top Premiership scorer.

In a game of two yellow cards, Adams was the second of them, for offside, in the final minute, while Foden, on his 250th and last Saints appearance, earned his 10 minutes in the bin for a high tackle on fellow captain GJ Van Velze.

Northampton interim head coach Alan Dickens:

"Ultimately, it is disappointing. I look back at the games against Saracens and they put us away convincingly. But we have finished well and we have to be pleased with this win.

"We made our own downfall in the first 10 or 15 minutes. We were loose at the kick-off, lost possession and they put us under pressure.

"Foden got a yellow card and they scored 14 points while he was off the pitch but credit to the players, we got back in during the first 20 minutes of the second half."

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons:

"Not only is Francois Hougaard a talisman for us and playing terrifically but we have other injuries and people away.

"We had that big hit from the kick-off and that set the tone. We were doing well until that double injury.

"It would have been nice to have won this game and finished ninth but that is just the way it has gone. The important point for me is that we are clear of the relegation zone."

Northampton: Foden (capt); Collins, Tuitavake, Francis, North; Grayson, Reinach; Waller, Haywood, Brookes, Ratuniyarawa, Craig, Gibson, Harrison, Eadie.

Replacements: Mitchell for Reinach (29), Hill for Brookes (59), Ma'afu for Waller (67), Clare for Haywood (67), Ludlam for Eadie (67), Tuala for Tuitavake (69), Myler for Grayson (69), Ribbans for Craig (76),

Sin Bin: Foden (2)

Warriors: Pennell; Humphreys, Te'o, Butler, Adams; Jones, Hougaard; Bower, Singleton, Schonert, Bresler, Barry, Mama, Lewis, Van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Howe for Butler (29), Arr for Hougaard (29), Waller for Bower (46), Taufete'e for Singleton (59), Shillcock for Jones (59), Kitchener for Bresler (65), Denton for van Velze (65), Milasinovich for Schonert (68),.

Sin Bin: Adams (79)

Referee: Luke Pearce.