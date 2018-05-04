Premiership: Saracens 62-12 Gloucester

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Saracens scored more than 40 points for the fourth successive Premiership match

Aviva Premiership Saracens (22) 62 Tries: Maitland, Williams, Farrell, Figallo, Itoje, Wyles, Penalty try, Spencer 2 Cons: Farrell 4, Spencer 2 Pen: Farrell Gloucester (12) 12 Tries: Seabrook, Halaifonua Con: Twelvetrees

Saracens warmed up for the Premiership play-offs with victory over Gloucester.

The visitors were ahead twice thanks to tries from Tom Seabrook and David Halaifonua but Sarries hit back through Sean Maitland, Liam Williams and Owen Farrell to lead 22-12 at the break.

Juan Figallo's score secured a bonus point for the hosts before Maro Itoje and Chris Wyles crossed in a blistering start to the second half.

Sarries added a penalty try before Ben Spencer's brace wrapped up the win.

Gloucester had made 11 changes in preparation for the European Challenge Cup final against Cardiff Blues in Bilbao on Friday, 11 May (20:00 BST), but England Under-20 winger Seabrook gave the Cherry and Whites the perfect start by crossing in the opening two minutes on his senior debut for the club.

However, Saracens took the lead after half an hour through Owen Farrell's penalty and four tries in a 12-minutes spell either side of half-time gave Mark McCall's side command of the match.

Sarries then swept the visitors away in closing stages after Jeremy Thrush was sent to the sin-bin.

The north London side were already assured of finishing in second place before kick-off, and and will now meet Wasps in the play-off semi-final at Allianz Park on Saturday, 19 May (12:30 BST).

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall:

"We didn't work hard enough in the first half and they scored two wonderful tries.

"They were terrible for us though, so we spoke at half-time that we needed to take it to a higher level.

"We learnt a good lesson at Leinster in the Champions Cup as it showed you don't get any second chances and can't afford to switch off momentarily."

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann:

"At half-time, I thought the score should have been closer.

"After the interval, they pinned us down and capitalised on every mistake and had us under pressure in the scrums.

"We focused well for this game but there were two or three crucial penalties, which resulted in a huge momentum swing."

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Bosch, Barritt (capt), Maitland; Farrell, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Brits, Figallo, Itoje, Isiekwe, Rhodes, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Koch, Kruis, Earl, Spencer, Lozowski, Wyles.

Gloucester: Woodward; Seabrook, Trinder, Symons, Halaifonua; Twelvetrees, Vellacott; McAllister, Matu'u, Balmain, Savage, Thrush, Moriarty, Ludlow (capt), Clarke.

Replacements: Hibbard, Rapava Ruskin, Denman, Morgan, Polledri. Braley, Burns, Hudson.

Sin-bin: Thrush (68)

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.