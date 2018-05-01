Wales men's sevens to face Zimbabwe in preliminary World Cup round

Image copyright Getty Images

Wales will play Zimbabwe in a preliminary round in San Francisco to qualify for the men's Sevens World Cup.

Wales, the 2009 world champions, will face hosts USA in the Round of 16 if they can see of the challenge of Zimbabwe on 20 July.

Defeat for Gareth Williams' side will mean they will instead compete in an eight-team third-tier Bowl competition.

Ireland face Chile on the same day, whilst Scotland and England are already through to the Round of 16.

Wales men's sevens, who called up Justin Tipuric and Hallam Amos , finished seventh at the Commonwealth Games after beating Kenya 28-24.

Earlier in the tournament they beat Uganda and Sri Lanka before narrowly losing to the eventual runners-up Fiji.