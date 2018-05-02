Worcester Warriors: Max Stelling and Ben Howard to leave Sixways

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Max Stelling (left) and Ben Howard, who has represented England at Sevens level, both came through the Worcester academy

Worcester backs Max Stelling and Ben Howard are to leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

Full-back Howard, 25, and centre Stelling, 24, played key roles in the promotion-winning 2014-15 campaign when Worcester went up from the Championship and won the British & Irish Cup.

Both players came through the Academy, Howard in 2011 and Stelling in 2012.

Howard has scored 16 tries in 64 Warriors appearances, while Stelling has 30 tries in 58 appearances.

After scoring a club-record, six-minute hat-trick on his first-team debut in October 2012, the majority of Stelling's scores came in the promotion season when he ran in 17 tries in 24 appearances, only to miss most of the following season through injury.

Howard, who represented England at Sevens level, was part of the 2013 Under-20s side which won the World Championship and Six Nations.

Warriors have already made nine signings for next season, and are expected to reveal more departures next week to follow the four announced so far.

Having sealed their Premiership safety for another season, they play their final game at Northampton on Saturday, looking to secure their highest league finish in 12 years.

Warriors signings for 2018-19

Backs: Scott van Breda, full-back (Jersey Reds), Ashley Beck, centre (Ospreys), Francois Venter, centre (Cheetahs); Michael Heaney, scrum-half (Doncaster Knights); Jono Lance, fly-half (Queensland Reds)

Forwards: Callum Black, prop (Ulster); Cornell du Preez, back row (Edinburgh); Isaac Miller, hooker (London Scottish); Michael Fatialofa, lock (Hurricanes)

Warriors departures

Biyi Alo, prop (Soyaux Angouleme); Michael Dowsett, scrum-half, Max Stelling, centre, Ben Howard, full-back