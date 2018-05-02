Ruaridh Jackson: Glasgow full-back signs new deal, Leonardo Sarto & Richie Vernon to leave

Image copyright SNS Image caption Ruaridh Jackson has played 22 games in all this season, mostly at full-back

Glasgow Warriors full-back Ruaridh Jackson has signed a new one-year contract after what his coach has described as an "outstanding" season.

The 30-year-old featured in 18 of the Warriors' 21 Pro14 games, starting 16, after returning from Harlequins.

"We're rapt he's staying," said coach Dave Rennie. "He's a good man, really popular and his skill-set and versatility make him a great asset."

Italy wing Leonardo Sarto and Scotland cap Richie Vernon are leaving the club.

Sarto, 26, has scored nine tries in 18 appearances since arriving from Zebre in the summer of 2016, but has suffered several major injuries, the latest - a shoulder problem in January which required surgery - ending his season.

Vernon, 30, has played 98 games for Warriors in two spells either side of two years with Sale Sharks.

He made the transition from back-row to centre and was a key member of the Pro12-winning squad of 2014-15.

The Scotland international, who has 24 caps, made a comeback in February after almost a year out with an Achilles injury, but has struggled for game-time since.

Image copyright SNS Image caption Vernon has been playing for Currie in the BT Premiership to build up his match fitness after injury

"I feel really privileged to have spent nine years here and played a small part in the journey the club has been on in that time," he said.

"I'll leave with some incredible memories of special times shared with players, coaches and fans. I hope we can finish it by winning the Pro14."

Fijian-born Italy back-row Samuela Vunisa, 29, will also leave Warriors after five appearances in his one season in Glasgow.

Warriors will host either Scarlets or Cheetahs, who face each other in the play-offs on Saturday, in their Pro14 semi-final on Friday 18 May.

'I've absolutely loved it' - Jackson

Jackson, formerly a fly-half, began the season at full-back with Stuart Hogg sidelined and has continued to feature in the number 15 jersey.

His early-season form earned him an international re-call during the autumn and he won his 32nd Scotland cap against Australia.

Jackson has played 134 times to date in his two spells with Glasgow, scoring 464 points including 12 tries.

"I've really enjoyed it this season, so to be able to stay on for another year is awesome and I can't wait to see where we can go." Jackson told Warriors TV.

"It's been a bit different playing mostly at full-back, but I've absolutely loved it.

"It's been great to get regular game-time and, the way we play, we like to spread the ball about, so you still get plenty of touches and I don't feel too left out back there!

"It's just been fun playing again. Hopefully, we can finish the season on a high because it has been a great year so far."