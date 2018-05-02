Pro14: Richard Cockerill taught Edinburgh to be winners - Magnus Bradbury

Image copyright SNS Image caption Bradbury reckons Edinburgh players have learned from their head coach's experiences

Richard Cockerill has taught Edinburgh how to be winners, according to Scotland back-row Magnus Bradbury.

The 22-year-old feels they have benefitted from the head coach's experience as they prepare for their Pro14 play-off quarter-final against Munster on Saturday.

"He knows how to win and he's brought that in," he said.

"He's a very experienced guy who's had that taste of success whether it's with Leicester or other teams he's coached."

The Murrayfield outfit rounded off their regular season with an 1872 Cup win over rivals Glasgow Warriors and Bradbury says "we're hungry for more".

Their 15 league wins in Conference B, matched this season only by their fellow Scottish side in Conference A, not only claimed their first play-off slot but qualification for the European Champions Cup next season.

"The turning point was probably after the Treviso (Benetton) game when we were beaten at home early on the season," Bradbury suggested.

"We had a tough week after that, a lot of home truths were found out and we had a long hard look at ourselves.

"That's where we realised what we needed to do, what Cockers' whole mind-set and plan for us was and how we needed to kick on. Since then, it's just been building week on week and building ourselves as players and a team."

Having beaten Munster at home already this spring, 12-6 at Murrayfield, the Edinburgh player reckons they have a measure of their Conference A opponents.

"They are obviously a good side, but we know what to expect as we've played them before and beaten them," he said.

"People always say how hard it is to go to Thomond Park and play with the fans they've got, but at the end of the day, it's what they put on the park, it's nothing to do with the fans."

However, the flanker was quick to add that he hopes for a vocal travelling support.

"On Saturday, there was 25,000-odd people and a good few thousand chanting for us - it's good to have fans getting behind us and spurring us on," he said.

Image copyright SNS Image caption Bradbury believes Edinburgh's 20-17 loss at Myreside to Benetton was a turning point in their season

Bradbury's season has not been without its hiccups - in particular, his suspension and stripping of his captaincy for sustaining a head injury on a night out in the capital.

However, having fought his way back into form and favour, he is now focused on the possibility of reaching the final.

"Obviously you dream about it," he added. "But it's one game at a time, especially in play-off rugby when, if you lose, you're out.

"I've never played knock-out rugby like this before. It's going to be great to be out there against one of the better teams in Europe and see where it takes us."