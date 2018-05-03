Ben Foden: Northampton Saints full-back to leave at the end of the season

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ben Foden has scored three tries for Northampton this season

Full-back Ben Foden will leave Northampton Saints at the end of the season after 10 years with the club.

Foden, who signed from Sale in 2008, will play his 250th and final Saints match against Worcester on Saturday.

The 32-year-old helped Northampton win one Premiership title and two European Challenge Cups, and won 34 England caps during his spell with Saints.

"Fodes has been a remarkable player for both Northampton Saints and England," said interim coach Alan Dickens.

"We'll miss having him around Franklin's Gardens, both in terms of what he offers on the pitch as a player and a leader, but also as a character in the dressing room."

Northampton have endured a difficult season in the Premiership and are currently ninth in the table, while Foden adds to the growing list of star names to be departing in the summer.

Fly-half Stephen Myler is also set to play his final Saints game against Worcester, while wing George North has agreed to return to Wales on a national dual contract.

"I've enjoyed some incredible highs at this club over the last 10 years, winning trophies both in this country and across Europe," said Foden.

"I want to thank all of the team-mates and coaches that I have worked with in that time, as well as wishing everyone that is staying here all the best for the future.

"I'm also so grateful to the club's supporters, who have been behind me right from the beginning and made me feel loved every time I ran out at Franklin's Gardens, and I leave with memories of them that I will cherish forever."

Analysis

BBC Radio Northampton summariser Ian Hunter

"Saints have a long and proud tradition of attacking full-backs and Ben fulfilled that role for the past 10 years brilliantly.

"I've always loved watching him play and the club will miss him on and off the pitch.

"But it's time for him to move on to his next adventure. He still has plenty to offer the game and I'm sure he'll be a great success."