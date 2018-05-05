Edinburgh esteem boosted despite Munster defeat, says Richard Cockerill

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Edinburgh failed to capitalise on Mark Bennett's first-half break

Image caption Pro14 highlights: Munster 20-16 Edinburgh

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill said his players had "earned respect" despite being knocked out of the Pro14 play-offs by Munster.

Cockerill's side lost 20-16 at Thomond Park.

"I'm disappointed because you want to win," Cockerill said. "We took it to the wire, but we weren't good enough.

"We had opportunities in those last five or six minutes to build pressure, but we dropped the ball. It's pleasing that we were in the fight."

The visitors were appearing in the end-of-season play-offs for the first time and, when they trailed 17-6 midway through the second half in Limerick, it looked like their big day was going to fizzle out.

But they rallied with 10 points in four minutes through a Sam Hidalgo-Clyne penalty and a converted try from substitute Nathan Fowles and had Munster under the cosh right to the end.

They had their hosts pinned in their own 22 in the dying seconds of the game, but a miscue at a lineout allowed Munster off the hook and it's the province who will now go on to play Leinster in the semi-final in a fortnight.

"At 17-6, we could have capitulated, but we got back in the game," Cockerill said of a game that turned into a real battle.

"We kicked three and then we got seven. We played more rugby than they did. Munster defended like madmen to keep us out.

"This is new territory for Edinburgh. I've said all along that we're not good enough to win this competition, but we're now good enough to compete with some very good teams.

"There's no magic recipe. We just have to keep working hard. I'm very proud to coach this group of players and we've earned the respect of the league.

"Ultimately, you get what you deserve and today we got what we deserved.

"Munster have got some real quality in their team. Yes, they're good, but we're pretty good too and we've got to keep building on it."