Brandon Nansen: Dragons sign Samoa lock from Stade Francais

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brandon Nansen has made one appearance for Samoa against Romania in November 2017

Dragons have signed Samoa lock Brandon Nansen on a two year deal.

The 24-year-old joins the Welsh Pro14 club for the start of the 2018-19 season from French Top 14 side Stade Francais.

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman previously tried to recruit Nansen for French club Grenoble.

"This is one of our most significant acquisitions for next season," said Jackman. "We've made no secret that we've been tracking a strong and aggressive ball-carrying second row."

He added: "I flew to Auckland two years ago to try to convince Brandon to come to France, but he was offered a Super Rugby contract with the Auckland Blues.

"We have stayed in contact and I am delighted to get him this time."

Wales and British and Irish Lions back-row Ross Moriarty is Dragons' highest-profile recruit for next season.

Moriarty's Gloucester colleague, Wales hooker Richard Hibbard, is also moving to Dragons along with Wales props Aaron Jarvis, from Clermont Auvergne, and Ryan Bevington of Bristol.