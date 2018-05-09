2019 Rugby World Cup: Scotland to face France & Georgia in warm-up Tests

Image copyright SNS Image caption Scotland beat Georgia 43-16 at Kilmarnock's Rugby Park in 2016

Scotland will play home and away warm-up Tests against both France and Georgia next summer as they prepare for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The four-match schedule will start with the Scots travelling to face France on 17 August, then Georgia on 24 August.

They will then return home to play France on 31 August and Georgia on 6/7 September, both at BT Murrayfield.

Scotland have faced Georgia on two previous occasions - at the 2011 World Cup, and during the autumn of 2016.

They will be the first Tier-One nation to face the Georgians on home soil, with the match taking place at the Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi.

Scotland's final 31-man World Cup squad will travel to Nagasaki in Japan for a holding camp on the eve of the tournament to help acclimatise to local conditions and the time difference, before heading into their official tournament camp.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said: "These warm-up matches against quality international opposition will give us the chance to assess fully where we are as a squad, as well as give players the opportunity to put their hands up for selection for Japan.

"Scotland's matches against France are typically closely-contested, physical encounters. They are an excellent team who will test us in defence and attack.

"Georgia are currently placed 12th in the World Rugby rankings and are a country on the rise. Playing against them will be a good test for us ahead of our pool matches at the Rugby World Cup."

Scotland are in a pool with Ireland, hosts Japan, Romania and a play-off winner.

Scotland's 2019 summer Test schedule:

Saturday 17 August: France v Scotland, Venue TBC (kick-off TBC)

Saturday 24 August: Georgia v Scotland, Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia (kick-off TBC)

Saturday 31 August: Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC)

Friday 6/Saturday 7 September: Scotland v Georgia, BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC)