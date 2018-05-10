London Irish: Tom Stephenson and Barney Maddison relegated Premiership side

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Tom Stephenson made 13 appearances for Northampton this season

Relegated Premiership side London Irish have signed Northampton centre Tom Stephenson and Ealing forward Barney Maddison for the 2018-19 season.

Stephenson, 23, made 54 appearances for Saints, winning the Premiership and European Challenge Cup in 2014.

Maddison, 29, has featured in 29 games for Trailfinders, who he joined from London Welsh during the 2016-17 season.

Irish have now signed three players since their relegation, with fly-half Steven Myler also joining the club.

More on this story

Joe Cokanasiga: Bath sign London Irish and England Under-20 winger

10 may 2018

Stephen Myler: London Irish sign former Northampton fly-half

09 may 2018

Saracens sign hooker Tom Woolstencroft after spell at London Irish

01 may 2018