London Irish: Tom Stephenson and Barney Maddison relegated Premiership side

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tom Stephenson made 13 appearances for Northampton this season

Relegated Premiership side London Irish have signed Northampton centre Tom Stephenson and Ealing forward Barney Maddison for the 2018-19 season.

Stephenson, 23, made 54 appearances for Saints, winning the Premiership and European Challenge Cup in 2014.

Maddison, 29, has featured in 29 games for Trailfinders, who he joined from London Welsh during the 2016-17 season.

Irish have now signed three players since their relegation, with fly-half Steven Myler also joining the club.