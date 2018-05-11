Johnny Williams: Newcastle to sign centre from relegated London Irish

Image caption Johnny Williams scored a total of five tries in 26 Premiership outings for London Irish over the course of two seasons

Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign centre Johnny Williams from relegated Premiership side London Irish.

The 21-year-old scored one try in nine league appearances this season as the Exiles finished bottom of the table.

"Johnny he will bring a lot to our midfield," Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards told the club website.

"He is a good footballer who possesses a strong off-loading game, but he is also a strike runner capable of forcing his way in behind the defensive line."

Williams, who has represented England at Under-20 level, will complete his switch to Kingston Park this summer.

Newcastle have not disclosed the length of his contract with the club.

Meanwhile, Tonga international Nili Latu will leave the Falcons at the end of the season to move to Japan.

The 36-year-old back-rower has featured 48 times since joining the club in 2015.

