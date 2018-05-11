London Irish sign United States international Bryce Campbell

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bryce Campbell, pictured playing against Georgia, has scored seven tries in 15 caps for the US

Relegated London Irish have continued rebuilding for life in the Championship by signing US centre Bryce Campbell.

Campbell becomes Irish's fifth signing since their relegation from the Premiership was confirmed.

The 23-year-old has 15 caps for his country, scoring seven tries, and joins from Glendale Raptors in Colorado.

"I can't wait to move to England and join up with my new team-mates for pre-season," Campbell told the club website.

"I'm grateful for having the opportunity to play for London Irish and I'm looking forward to the challenge of helping the club achieve its target of promotion back to the Premiership next season."

The Exiles have also signed back row Matt Rogerson from Championship rivals Jersey Reds to add to the previous captures of Ealing's Barney Maddison and Northampton pair Stephen Myler and Tom Stephenson.

Rogerson, 24, helped Jersey to a fifth-place finish in the Championship last season.

Declan Kidney, the Exiles' technical consultant added: "Matt will be a solid addition to the pack and we look forward to welcoming him to the club in the summer."