Josh Navidi: Back-rower a doubt for Wales' summer tour

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Josh Navidi has won 11 Wales caps

Josh Navidi is an injury worry for Wales' summer tour after suffering a suspected shoulder dislocation in Cardiff Blues' European Challenge Cup final win over Gloucester.

The 27-year-old back-rower departed in the sixth minute in Bilbao, with his right arm placed in a sling.

Navidi was voted player of the year by the Welsh Rugby Writers Association in the build-up to the game.

That came a day after he was named in the Wales squad for their June tour.

They will face South Africa in Washington DC before travelling to Argentina for two Tests.

Olly Robinson took over in Blues' back-row for Navidi.

Blues also lost wing Owen Lane through injury in the first half with Garyn Smith coming on to score a try in their dramatic 31-30 win in Bilbao.

Head coach Danny Wilson said: "I think Josh dislocated his shoulder. It hasn't been confirmed.

"Owen had a fractured dislocation of his hand."