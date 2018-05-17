Tom Hudson: Gloucester back agrees new contract

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tom Hudson scored a try on his Premiership debut for Gloucester, which came against Saracens

Gloucester back Tom Hudson has agreed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 23-year-old scored a try on his Premiership debut for the Cherry and Whites in November, and featured a total of six times in the league.

"Tom has been an important member of our squad this season," Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys told the club website.

"He has taken every challenge head on and has looked comfortable playing in several positions across the backline."

Gloucester have not disclosed the terms of Hudson's new deal at Kingsholm.