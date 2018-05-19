Dmitri Arhip: Ospreys set to bid farewell to Moldova prop strongman

Image copyright Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency Image caption Ospreys fans affectionately call Arhip 'Dai-mitri'

With the curtain set to fall on Dan Biggar's illustrious Ospreys career, it might be easy to forget the contribution of departing prop Dmitri Arhip.

The 29-year-old Moldovan tight-head was signed in 2012 to bolster the region's front row.

And after learning from Ospreys legends Adam Jones and Duncan Jones, he has gone on to make 90 appearances.

Arhip will leave this summer to play in France's Top 14.

A fan favourite at the Liberty Stadium, the 20-capped international has been linked with a move to Montpellier.

Image caption Arhip's magic sets up crucial Ospreys try

Speaking this week, Ospreys loose-head prop Nicky Smith said Arhip has been "gold for us".

Smith added: "Considering how many great tight-heads we've had here... he's certainly up there.

"He's a destructive scrummager and he's great around the park.

"He's been a great servant for Ospreys, and wherever he goes I'm sure he'll have exactly the same impact.

"I wish him all the best."

As Arhip leaves, another Moldovan, 25-year-old Gheorghe Gajion, has been recruited by the Swansea-based team along with Tom Botha from Pro14 rivals Southern Kings.

Smith added: "Dmitri has left a big hole to fill, but it will be an opportunity for the boys to step up and take the shirt."

Wales loose-head Smith added that he has "never seen a man that took the gym more seriously" than Arhip.

"He's a massive bloke," he said.

"You see him doing extra scrummaging and handling - that's what you get with a world-class prop."