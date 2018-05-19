John Barclay: Scarlets back-rower out of Pro14 final against Leinster

Image copyright SNS Image caption Barclay left Scotstoun on crutches, with his foot in a protective boot, after suffering an ankle injury

Pro14 final Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 26 May Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Scarlets will be without Scotland back-rower John Barclay for their Pro14 final against Leinster in Dublin next Saturday.

The 31-year-old suffered ankle and Achilles injuries early in Friday's semi-final win at Glasgow.

It means the Edinburgh-bound player's five-year career at Scarlets is over.

Leinster beat Munster 16-15 in Saturday's second semi-final to book their date with the reigning champions.

Scarlets ran in four tries at Scotstoun as they overcame the hosts to reach their second successive final.

Barclay was among several senior Scotland players rested from their summer tour of Canada, USA and Argentina.