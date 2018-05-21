Gerbrandt Grobler: Gloucester sign South African lock from Munster

Gloucester have signed Munster lock Gerbrandt Grobler ahead of next season.

The 25-year-old South African joined the Irish side last summer after a spell with Top 14 side Racing 92.

"Over the past couple of seasons, Gerbrandt has developed into a top quality second row and made a big impression during his time at Racing and Munster," director of rugby David Humphreys said.

"We are excited to add another young, dynamic forward to our squad."

