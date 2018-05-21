Danny Cipriani listed as full-back in England training squad for Barbarians squad

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Cipriani has won 14 caps for England over 10 years

Wasps fly-half Danny Cipriani has been listed as a full-back in England's training squad for Sunday's match against the Barbarians.

Cipriani is among 35 players named, including his club-mates Nathan Hughes, Elliot Daly, Dan Robson and Joe Launchbury.

Wasps were knocked out of the Premiership play-offs by Saracens on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has played at fly-half for the majority of his rugby career.

His last appearance for England was as a replacement full-back in a World Cup warm-up match against France in August 2015. He will be playing for Wasps' Premiership rivals Gloucester next season.

England play at Twickenham Stadium in the Quilter Cup at 15:00 BST on Sunday.

Ireland centre Bundee Aki - who was due to captain the Barbarians side - has been ruled out with an ankle injury while former New Zelanad player Charles Piutau is sidelined after suffering an Achilles tendon strain and Sale fly-half AJ MacGinty has been withdrawn by his club.

Coach Pat Lam has added Scotland fly-half Finn Russell, New Zealand centre Malakai Fekitoa, Newcastle and Fiji centre Josh Matavesi, his Falcons colleague - flanker Nili Latu - and Connacht prop Denis Buckley to his squad.

England squad

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Cipriani (Wasps), Joe Cokanasiga (London Irish), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Jason Woodward (Gloucester Rugby), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors), Cameron Redpath (Sale Sharks), Dan Robson (Wasps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Henry Trinder (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Ellis (Bath Rugby), Teimana Harrison (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Josh McNally (London Irish), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Jono Ross (Sale Sharks), Elliott Stooke (Bath Rugby) and Mark Wilson (Newcastle), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George McGuigan (Leicester Tigers), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors)