David Tameilau: Glasgow Warriors sign American number eight

United States number eight David Tameilau will join Glasgow Warriors in July, subject to a visa and medical.

The 28-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Pro14 semi-finalists and will leave Major League Rugby side Utah Warriors.

Tameilau, who has nine caps, recently played for French side Narbonne.

"I'm really excited about playing in the European Rugby Champions Cup with Glasgow Warriors next season," the American told Warriors' website.

"It's something I've been wanting to do since I moved to France and now I'll have that opportunity.

"I'm really good friends with [United States and Glasgow lock] Greg Peterson and he told me a lot of great things about the team and the environment and what they're trying to accomplish. I heard nothing but good things from Greg about the club.

"It was great playing in France. It was tough rugby, but a good learning experience for me. I took a lot from being there and I've grown as a player as well. Playing in France has helped prepare me for going to Glasgow and I'm a better player for that experience."

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie added: "He's athletic, powerful and has the ability to break the gain line.

"He's an exciting signing and will bring a point of difference. Glasgow fans will get a chance to see what he's capable of this summer when Scotland play the USA."