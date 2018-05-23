Matt Symons: Harlequins sign Wasps lock for 2018-19 season

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Matt Symons scored one try in 31 appearances during two years with Wasps

Harlequins have agreed a deal to sign Wasps forward Matt Symons this summer.

The 28-year-old lock, who joined Wasps from London Irish in the summer of 2016, only featured five times in all competitions this season.

"He brings a physicality and line-out authority that we've been looking for, as well as adding some power to our engine room." Quins forwards coach Graham Rowntree told the club website.

"He'll be a solid addition and has some great leadership qualities."

Quins have not disclosed the length of Symons' contract at the Twickenham Stoop.

The deal was agreed before Monday's appointment of Paul Gustard as head of rugby.