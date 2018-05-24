BBC to show Scotland summer tests with Canada and USA

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scotland finished third in the 2018 Six Nations, beating England, France and Italy

The BBC will show live coverage of Scotland's summer tests against Canada and the USA.

Gregor Townsend's side travel to Edmonton on Saturday 9 June, then take on the United States seven days later in Houston.

They also face Argentina on 23 June.

"The Scotland summer tour matches are always a great opportunity to see how we fare against less familiar international teams," said BBC Scotland sports editor Tom Connor.

"So we're delighted to be showing the matches against both Canada and the USA."

Scotland have also revised the 2019 Summer Series of Test matches leading to the Rugby World Cup 2019, creating two pairs of back-to-back fixtures against opponents France and Georgia.

2018 Summer Tour

Saturday 9 June: Canada v Scotland; Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton (kick-off Sunday 02:00 BST) - live on BBC

Saturday 16 June: USA v Scotland; BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston (kick-off Sunday 02:00 BST) - live on BBC

Saturday 23 June: Argentina v Scotland; Estadio Centenario (kick-off 20:40 BST).

2019 Summer Test schedule

Saturday 17 August: France v Scotland; Venue TBC (kick-off TBC)

Saturday 24 August: Scotland v France; BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC)

Saturday 31 August: Georgia v Scotland; Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia (kick-off TBC)

Weekend of Friday/Saturday 6/7 September: Scotland v Georgia; BT Murrayfield (kick-off)