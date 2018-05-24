Scotland summer Tests: Mark Bennett replaces injured Alex Dunbar in squad

Image caption Alex Dunbar has withdrawn from the squad following a hamstring injury

Scotland centre Alex Dunbar has been ruled out of next month's summer tour to Canada, USA and Argentina.

Dunbar sustained a hamstring injury in training with Glasgow Warriors.

He has been replaced by Edinburgh's Mark Bennett, who could win his first cap since the 61-21 Six Nations loss to England in 2017.

Scotland face Canada on Saturday 9 June and USA on 16 June, with both games live on the BBC, followed by Argentina seven days later.