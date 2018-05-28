Brad Barritt: Saracens captain signs new contract with Premiership champions

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Brad Barritt (with trophy) captained Saracens to Premiership final victory on Saturday

Saracens captain Brad Barritt has signed a new two-year deal, two days after leading the club to the Premiership title.

The England-capped centre, 31, started in Sarries' 27-10 win over Exeter Chiefs at Twickenham on Saturday.

"It feels as much as a family as it does a rugby club," said Barritt, who has been with the club for 10 seasons.

"Being part of Saracens has been an amazing journey and I'm really pleased to be able to extend my time."

Barritt has won four Premiership titles and two European Champions Cups with Saracens.