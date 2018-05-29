Nafi Tuitavake: Northampton Saints centre signs one-year contract extension
Northampton centre Nafi Tuitavake has signed a one-year contract extension with the Premiership club.
The 29-year-old Tonga international has made 29 appearances for Saints since arriving from Narbonne in 2016.
Tuitavake has scored seven tries in his first two seasons, including crossing in the 32-24 Premiership win against Worcester earlier this month.
"I'm delighted to be staying at Saints for another year, a decision which was very easy for me to make," he said.