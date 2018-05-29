Wales sevens pick Lloyd Williams and Cory Allen

Image copyright Huw Evans agency Image caption Lloyd Williams has won 28 caps for Wales

Wales senior caps Lloyd Williams and Cory Allen will return to the national sevens team for the World Series leg in London at the weekend.

Scrum-half Williams, 28, and Ospreys centre or wing Allen, 25, are joined by returning wings Jared Rosser, of Dragons, and Edinburgh's Jason Harries.

Cardiff Blues' Williams last played for Wales in 2016 while Allen's sixth cap came against Samoa in June 2017.

Lloyd Evans and Will Talbot-Davies are also recalled.

After the London leg at Twickenham, the series moves on to Paris the following weekend.

Head coach Gareth Williams said: "It's an exciting group with some experienced players returning to the fold.

"We want to finish the last two World Series events as strongly as possible, starting in London this week."

Wales Sevens (travelling squad): Adam Thomas, Afon Bagshaw, Joe Jenkins, Cai Devine, Jason Harries, Lloyd Evans, Luke Treharne, Owen Jenkins, Lloyd Williams, Tom Williams, Will Talbot-Davies, Jared Rosser, Luke Morgan, Cory Allen.