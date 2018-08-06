Welsh regions' pre-season guide
It was a contrasting season for the four Welsh regions in the 2017/18 campaign and it all starts again this month with the 2018/19 pre-season programme.
Cardiff Blues ended the 2017-18 season on a high, beating Gloucester in a dramatic European Challenge Cup final.
Scarlets were unable to successfully defend their Pro14 title, beaten by Leinster in the final.
Ospreys and Dragons had disappointing campaigns, the former missing out on a Heineken Champions Cup place in a play-off defeat by Ulster.
After their first season under the ownership of the Welsh Rugby Union, Dragons hope to dramatically improve a Pro14 record of only two wins from 21 games.
The Welsh regions' preparations for 2018-19 will include these pre-season games.
Saturday, 11 August
Cardiff Blues v Leicester Tigers, Cardiff Arms Park, 14:30 BST
Ealing Trailfinders v Dragons , Trailfinders Sports Club, West Ealing, 15:00 BST
Ospreys v Northampton Saints, Brewery Field, Bridgend, 15:00 BST
Friday, 17 August
Dragons v Northampton Saints, Rodney Parade, 19:30 BST
Saturday, 18 August
Exeter v Cardiff Blues, Sandy Park, 15:00 BST
Scarlets v Bristol, Carmarthen Park, 14:30 BST
Thursday, 23 August
Saracens v Ospreys, Honourable Artillery Company, London, 18:00 BST
Gloucester v Dragons, Kingsholm, 19:45 BST
Friday, 24 August
Bath v Scarlets, The Rec, 19:30 BST