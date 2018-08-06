Welsh regions' pre-season guide

Image copyright Huw Evans agency Image caption L-R: Scarlets' Rhys Patchell, Bradley Davies of Ospreys, Cardiff Blues' Kristian Dacey and Dragons' Leon Brown at the 2018 Judgement Day launch

It was a contrasting season for the four Welsh regions in the 2017/18 campaign and it all starts again this month with the 2018/19 pre-season programme.

Cardiff Blues ended the 2017-18 season on a high, beating Gloucester in a dramatic European Challenge Cup final.

Scarlets were unable to successfully defend their Pro14 title, beaten by Leinster in the final.

Ospreys and Dragons had disappointing campaigns, the former missing out on a Heineken Champions Cup place in a play-off defeat by Ulster.

After their first season under the ownership of the Welsh Rugby Union, Dragons hope to dramatically improve a Pro14 record of only two wins from 21 games.

The Welsh regions' preparations for 2018-19 will include these pre-season games.

Saturday, 11 August

Cardiff Blues v Leicester Tigers, Cardiff Arms Park, 14:30 BST

Ealing Trailfinders v Dragons , Trailfinders Sports Club, West Ealing, 15:00 BST

Ospreys v Northampton Saints, Brewery Field, Bridgend, 15:00 BST

Friday, 17 August

Dragons v Northampton Saints, Rodney Parade, 19:30 BST

Saturday, 18 August

Exeter v Cardiff Blues, Sandy Park, 15:00 BST

Scarlets v Bristol, Carmarthen Park, 14:30 BST

Thursday, 23 August

Saracens v Ospreys, Honourable Artillery Company, London, 18:00 BST

Gloucester v Dragons, Kingsholm, 19:45 BST

Friday, 24 August

Bath v Scarlets, The Rec, 19:30 BST