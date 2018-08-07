Dragons: Aaron Jarvis and Harrison Keddie injured for start of season

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Back-row Harrison Keddie returned to the Dragons side after a serious shoulder injury at the start of last season

Dragons will be without Aaron Jarvis and Harrison Keddie for the start of the season after both forwards suffered bicep injuries in training.

Wales prop Jarvis and back-row Keddie have already undergone operations and are expected to return to training in October following rehabilitation.

Keddie missed the bulk of last season with a shoulder injury but managed to play 12 games for Dragons.

Wales tight-head Jarvis joined in April from Clermont Auvergne.