Dragons win, Cardiff Blues and Ospreys lose in friendlies

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Dan Biggar spent 11 years at Ospreys before joining Northampton

Welsh rugby regions Cardiff Blues and Ospreys lost as their pre-season campaigns began while Dragons won their opening friendly.

Blues, with Wales wing Tom James back after battling depression, lost 17-15 to Leicester Tigers at the Arms Park.

Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar played a part for new club Northampton as they beat his former team Ospreys 26-13 in Bridgend.

Dragons won 31-17 at English Championship club Ealing Trailfinders.

Scarlets return to action on Saturday, 18 August when they host Bristol at Carmarthen Park.