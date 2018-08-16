Jake Ball: Wales lock to return to action in Scarlets friendly

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Jake Ball missed Scarlets' Pro14 final and European Champions Cup semi-final

Jake Ball will make a long-awaited return to action for the Scarlets on Saturday, eight months after injuring his shoulder.

The 27-year-old lock is named in the Scarlets squad who will take on Bristol Bears at Carmarthen Park.

Ball has not played since Wales' Autumn international against New Zealand.

New signings Clayton Blommetjies, Uzair Cassiem, Ed Kennedy, Kieron Fonotia, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and Kieran Hardy will also play in the pre-season match.

On Friday, Wales hooker Richard Hibbard made his first start for the Dragons in their 41-10 home defeat to Northampton Saints.

Bernard Jackman made six changes to the starting line-up that beat English Championship club Ealing Trailfinders 31-17 last weekend.

Aaron Wainwright returned to the back row after making his international debut on Wales' summer tour. Prop Brok Harris will also start having recovered from shoulder surgery.

Fly-half Josh Lewis scored the game's first points with a drop-goal after five minutes before Wales scrum-half Rhodri Williams touched down from short-range 10 minutes later.

Saints controlled the rest of the game crossing for six tries from Ken Pisi, Cobus Reinach, David Ribbons as well as a hat-trick for hooker James Fish.

Bernard Jackman's side play Gloucester at Kingsholm on Thursday 23 August in their final match ahead of the Pro14 campaign.

Cardiff Blues are in action on Saturday against last season's English Premiership finalists Exeter Chiefs. They travel to Sandy Park after losing 17-15 to Leicester Tigers at the Arms Park.

Former Ospreys prop Dmitri Arhip will make his Blues debut and Wales lock Rory Thornton makes his first start following his loan move from the Liberty Stadium.