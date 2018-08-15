Celtic Cup: Gethin Jenkins to be part of Cardiff Blues coaching staff

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Cardiff Blues prop Gethin Jenkins has won 129 caps for Wales since making his debut in 2002

Gethin Jenkins, Wales' most capped player, will get his first taste of coaching when a new development competition for Welsh and Irish rugby begins this season.

The Celtic Cup is made up of squads of emerging talent from Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Scarlets, Ospreys, Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster.

Jenkins, still playing for the Blues, will assist Richie Rees, who will coach the region in the competition.

The Celtic Cup starts in September.

Each team will play six matches - two against domestic opposition and four against sides in the opposite conference.

The two teams at the top of each conference will then face off in a final later in the season.

Welsh Rugby Union head of rugby performance Geraint John said he was excited about the new performance pathway.

"The Celtic Cup will help develop players into senior professionals while also promoting and improving Welsh coaches and other performance staff such as strength and conditioning coaches, analysts and referees," he said.

Image copyright Huw Evans Agency Image caption Former Wales scrum-half Richie Rees will head the Cardiff Blues development squad

Fixtures

Weekend one (7 September)

Munster v Connacht, Ulster v Leinster, Ospreys v Scarlets, Dragons v Cardiff Blues

Weekend two (14,15,16 September)

Leinster v Cardiff Blues, Ospreys v Munster, Ulster v Scarlets, Dragons v Connacht

Weekend three (21,22,23 September)

Scarlets v Leinster, Munster v Dragons, Cardiff Blues v Ulster, Connacht v Ospreys

Weekend four (28,29,30 September)

Leinster v Ospreys, Cardiff Blues v Munster, Ulster v Dragons, Scarlets v Connacht

Weekend five (5,6,7 October)

Dragons v Leinster, Munster v Scarlets, Ospreys v Ulster, Connacht v Cardiff Blues

Weekend six (12,13,14 October)

Leinster v Munster, Connacht v Ulster, Cardiff Blues v Ospreys, Scarlets v Dragons