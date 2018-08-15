Celtic Cup: Gethin Jenkins to be part of Cardiff Blues coaching staff
Gethin Jenkins, Wales' most capped player, will get his first taste of coaching when a new development competition for Welsh and Irish rugby begins this season.
The Celtic Cup is made up of squads of emerging talent from Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Scarlets, Ospreys, Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster.
Jenkins, still playing for the Blues, will assist Richie Rees, who will coach the region in the competition.
The Celtic Cup starts in September.
Each team will play six matches - two against domestic opposition and four against sides in the opposite conference.
The two teams at the top of each conference will then face off in a final later in the season.
Welsh Rugby Union head of rugby performance Geraint John said he was excited about the new performance pathway.
"The Celtic Cup will help develop players into senior professionals while also promoting and improving Welsh coaches and other performance staff such as strength and conditioning coaches, analysts and referees," he said.
Fixtures
- Weekend one (7 September)
Munster v Connacht, Ulster v Leinster, Ospreys v Scarlets, Dragons v Cardiff Blues
- Weekend two (14,15,16 September)
Leinster v Cardiff Blues, Ospreys v Munster, Ulster v Scarlets, Dragons v Connacht
- Weekend three (21,22,23 September)
Scarlets v Leinster, Munster v Dragons, Cardiff Blues v Ulster, Connacht v Ospreys
- Weekend four (28,29,30 September)
Leinster v Ospreys, Cardiff Blues v Munster, Ulster v Dragons, Scarlets v Connacht
- Weekend five (5,6,7 October)
Dragons v Leinster, Munster v Scarlets, Ospreys v Ulster, Connacht v Cardiff Blues
- Weekend six (12,13,14 October)
Leinster v Munster, Connacht v Ulster, Cardiff Blues v Ospreys, Scarlets v Dragons