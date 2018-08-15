Guy Mercer: Ex-Bath captain becomes a free agent after being released from contract

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former skipper Guy Mercer made his debut for Bath in 2010

Bath flanker and former captain Guy Mercer has been released from his contract by the Premiership club.

Mercer, 28, played 123 games after arriving at The Rec in 2010 and skippered the side in 2016-17.

He was allowed out on loan last August to spend the entire season with Swansea-based Ospreys.

"We have a deep and talented range of back-row players. It was clear time on the pitch would be limited," said Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

"We'd like to thank Guy for the immense contribution he's made during his time with the club. Not only has he captained the team, he's been hugely influential passing on his experience to an exciting crop of talent coming through in his position."

"I have had an incredible time with Bath," said Mercer. "I want to thank the players, staff and friends of the club that have made that possible."