Leinster and Scarlets lead Pro14 dream team nominations

Image copyright Huw Evans Agency Image caption Leinster completed the double last season, with some of the team also enjoying Six Nations Grand Slam success with Ireland

As the new Pro14 prepares to kick off, the league has announced the nominees for last season's dream team.

A shortlist of 45 players has been released, with Pro14 and European Champions Cup champions Leinster leading the nominations (11) ahead of finalists Scarlets (9).

Six players from South African team Cheetahs are also recognised in their inaugural season.

There were no nominations for Dragons and Benetton players.

The winners, voted for by the media, will be announced at an awards ceremony on Monday, 20 August.

Image copyright Getty Images/Huw Evans

Loose-head prop (1)

Ox Nche (Cheetahs)

Cian Healy (Leinster)

Rob Evans (Scarlets)

Image copyright Getty Images

Hooker (2)

Sean Cronin (Leinster)

Torsten van Jaarsveld (Cheetahs)

Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)

Image copyright Getty Images/Huw Evans

Tight-head prop (3)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

Samson Lee (Scarlets)

Andrew Porter (Leinster)

Image copyright Getty Images

Second row (4)

Bobby de Wee (Southern Kings)

Scott Fardy (Leinster)

Reniel Hugo (Cheetahs)

Image copyright Getty Images/Huw Evans

Second row (5)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys)

Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets)

Devin Toner (Leinster)

Image copyright Getty Images/Huw Evans

Blind-side flanker (6)

Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues)

Aaron Shingler (Scarlets)

Oupa Mohoje (Cheetahs)

Image copyright Getty Images/Huw Evans

Open-side flanker (7)

James Davies (Scarlets)

Jordi Murphy (Leinster)

Callum Gibbins (Glasgow Warriors)

Image copyright Getty Images/Nick Williams

Number eight

Jack Conan (Leinster)

Uzair Cassiem (Cheetahs)

Nick Williams (Cardiff Blues)

Image copyright Getty Images/Huw Evans

Scrum half (9)

John Cooney (Ulster)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets)

Luke McGrath (Leinster)

Image copyright Getty Images/Huw Evans

Fly-half (10)

Rhys Patchell (Scarlets)

Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues)

Ross Byrne (Leinster)

Image copyright Getty Images

Wing (11)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Makazole Mapimpi (Cheetahs)

James Lowe (Leinster)

Image copyright Getty Images/Huw Evans

Inside centre (12)

Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets)

Bundee Aki (Connacht)

Rory Scannell (Munster)

Image copyright Getty Images/Huw Evans

Outside centre (13)

Nick Grigg (Glasgow)

Willis Halaholo (Cardiff Blues)

Sam Arnold (Munster)

Image copyright Getty Images

Wing (14)

Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets)

Andrew Conway (Munster)

Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

Image copyright Getty Images/Huw Evans

Full-back (15)

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

Matteo Minozzi (Zebre)

Charles Piutau (Ulster)